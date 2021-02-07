Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has moved into a plush five-bedroom home, previously owned by global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in the plush Juhu neighbourhood in Mumbai.
According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Fernandez is now renting the Rs70 million apartment and is excited to do up the home in her unique style.
The Sri Lankan beauty queen was earlier staying in Bandra, another posh suburb in Mumbai.
The apartment came into focus when Chopra Jonas was getting married in 2016 and several wedding functions were held in the apartment located in Juhu’s KarmaYog building.
After her wedding, Chopra Jonas sold the apartment with an oval balcony and a sea-facing view to a lucrative buyer, who has now put his home up for rent in Mumbai’s competitive rental market.
Finding a home in coveted neighbourhoods in Mumbai is a Herculean task, but it was reportedly Fernandez’s co-star and friend Siddharth Malhotra who suggested she look at Juhu.
Fernandez is currently on a roll in Bollywood. She’s in the midst of filming ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. She’s also shooting with Ranveer Singh for Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Cirkus’.
During the lockdown, Fernandez spent considerable time with Salman Khan in his farmhouse and the two even shot a music video during the pandemic.