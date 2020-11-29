Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday announced a wrap of the Dharamshala schedule of her next horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’.
The ‘Kick’ star along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam were shooting for the horror-comedy in the mesmerising location.
Dressed in a pink fur coat and matching cap, Fernandez stood amid the rich flora of the hilly region.
Announcing a wrap on the film’s schedule from Dharamshala, she wrote in the caption, “Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! I’m missing the team already!! #saifalikhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @pavankirpalani @akshaipuri @rameshtaurani @tips @jaya.taurani @savleenmanchanda @shaanmu @abhishek4reel @marcepedrozo @travellingchef_sk @nat_chava @manishamelwani see you all soon!!!!”
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had earlier announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Palampur.