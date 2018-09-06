Bollywood celebrities attended the shooting wrap-up party of the film Super 30, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.

Makers of Super 30 hosted the party in Mumbai on Wednesday which was attended by celebrities like the film’s stars Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, along with Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Vikas Bahl, Ajay-Atul, Aditya Srivastava, Virendra Saxena and Amita Sadh.

Roshan opted for a sporty look for the party while leading lady Thakur looked chic in a black dress.

On the eve of Indian Teacher’s Day, Roshan unveiled the poster of Super 30.

The film is a biographical drama, co-produced and directed by Bahl.

Super 30 is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray at the box-office on January 25, 2019.