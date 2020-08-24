Image Credit:

What we all need in our lives right now is a bit of excitement, even if it’s just on screen. The new teaser for Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli’ gives us just this.

The fast-paced clip features the two characters escaping from the police with jewels and money in tow.

There’s also a drifting taxi (the black and yellow one referred to in the title) and lots of punches and kicks from the strapping young Khatter. It seems like it’s going to be a gritty but humorous cat-and-mouse chase through the streets of Mumbai, with a bit of romance thrown in. But social media users aren't too happy with the lead stars.

The teaser has been met with a raised eyebrows as it releases while a debate about nepotism rages in India. Eight hours after its release, the YouTube video had over 192,000 dislikes.

Khatter, who made his film debut in 2017’s ‘Beyond the Clouds’, is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, and the half-brother of star Shahid Kapoor. Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey. She got her big launch in Bollywood in ‘Student of the Year 2’, co-produced by Karan Johar.

The movie is helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios. No release date has been announced yet.

Numerous questions have been raised about whether the children of Bollywood stars deserve the kinds of opportunities they are afforded, even as aspiring actors struggle in an intensely competitive industry.

One person tweeted: "Let's make it a super flop teaser."

Another one wrote: "Another nepotistic disaster on the way."

Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan tweeted: "I do boycott this 100% full of #Nepotism film #KhaaliPeeli. #AaaThoo| People pls don’t forget to destroy this trailer also like #Sadak2 only. Let’s show public power to these filmwalas!"