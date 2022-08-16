Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship has been making headlines for a while now. However, the two have not yet confirmed if they are friends or actually dating each other.
And now it seems like fans will get all the answers about the duo’s bond on a new episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 7’. In the upcoming episode, Punjabi natives and Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen gracing the popular show.
On Tuesday, the talk show host and filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the episode’s teaser which is no less than a laugh riot.
The highlight of the teaser is Johar asking Malhotra about his wedding plans with Kiara.
“Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?” asked Johar playfully.
To this, Malhotra replied, “I am manifesting it today...” Karan interrupted him, “That you will marry Kiara?”
Malhotra was visibly blushing on television when Johar playfully described him as a “Biba munda (decent, well-cultured munda).”
Speculation regarding Malhotra and Advani’s love story started ever since they worked together in ‘Shershaah’.
A few days ago, the two treated their fans by coming live on Instagram together to mark the first anniversary of their film ‘Shershaah’. During the chat, they recalled how they first met at a party where they were invited by Johar five years ago. Malhotra told Advani about Shershaah at the party, and later played B Praak’s song Mann Bharya for her, which was later included in the film.
Advani was finalised to play Dimple Cheema in Shershaah much later.
Reportedly, the two have been roped in together for a new romantic film.