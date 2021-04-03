Salman Khan in Radhe and Thalapathy Vijay in Master Image Credit: GN Archives

Salman Khan is the Bollywood powerhouse who is reportedly in talks to star in the Hindi remake of ‘Master’. The actor has reportedly been approached to play the role essayed by Thalapathy Vijay in the original Tamil film.

According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, ‘Kabir Singh’ producer Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine will be producing the film in Hindi and Khan has been approached to play the lead character. A second actor, who has not been named, has also been approached to play the villain Bhavani that was plated by Vijay Sethupati in the original.

Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth Image Credit: Twitter.com/beingsalmankhan

“Murad and the team of Endemol have had a couple of meetings with Salman Khan over the last 30 days, to discuss Master with him. Salman has liked the concept of the film and has shown keen interest, however, [he] is waiting for the team of ‘Master’ to come to him with a bound script in Hindi as a lot of elements from the Tamil original have to be tweaked to suit the sensibilities of Bollywood audience,” revealed a source close to the development to Pinkvilla.

“Salman’s aura and personality suits best for the role of ‘Master’ and that’s exactly what the makers also felt,” the source further added, saying that the makers are rewriting the script to keep the runtime in check in Hindi. The next narration with Khan is expected to take place in a couple of months, the source further added.