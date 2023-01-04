We are barely a week into the new year, 2023, but bizarre rumors about probable celebrity couples in Bollywood have already begun doing the rounds.
This morning, we woke up to several reports of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and dancer-actress Nora Fatehi possibly dating each other. Now, here are two names that aren't often linked together in any context so this sudden flare-up of link-up reports has taken most celebrity watchers by surprise.
The rumours gathered steam when Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi were seen partying together with a common friend. Pictures of Khan with an unidentified young woman in red followed by Fatehi in a similar pose with the same young woman send their fans' imagination into an overdrive. It's interesting to note here that both weren't even photographed together, but just partying under the same roof with a possbily common gang of friends has led to such rumours.
A Reddit user also posted a series of speculative posts on their relationship status' on that platform and has sparked a debate among its users. Many users on Reddit asked him to grow up, while others loved the idea of this handsome couple dating.
Aryan Khan, the son of massive movie star Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for his directorial debut and isn't going down the conventional route of being an actor in Bollywood yet. Meanwhile, the Moroccan-Canadian Fatehi is a self-made star in Bollywood who's known for her agile dancing and singing skills.
Recently, she was seen at the Qatar World Cup 2022 performing the anthem 'Light In The Sky'.