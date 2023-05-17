US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence in Mannat in Mumbai and discussed about India's film industry as well as the "huge cultural impact" of Bollywood across the globe.

Garcetti took to Twitter to share about his visit to King Khan's mansion. "Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," the US Envoy said in a tweet.

Alongside the fun caption, Garcetti also shared pictures with SRK where he can be seen posing for the camera. In another picture, Garcetti holds a yellow colour football in hand while he is surrounded by Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani and his wife Gauri Khan.

'Pathaan' actor can be spotted dressed in a full-sleeve black t-shirt paired with black pant and a golf cap to heat up the casual look.

Garcetti's Mumbai visit comes a day after he visited 'Sabarmati Ashram' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where locals welcomed him with garlands. He greeted people there with the traditional "Namaste".

Earlier on May 11, Garcetti presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

After President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials, Garcetti, in a video message said, "The world's oldest and largest democracies, two nations that believe in our hearts about the power of people, have a great chapter to write together in the years ahead. India's partnership is the key to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"And I'm excited to work with you to ensure we advance this defining relationship of the 21st century. Together, we will address global health challenges, confront climate change, and deliver the next generation of critical and emerging technologies to improve the lives of our people. I couldn't be more excited to be here in India and to make this our new home and to work alongside you. Together we will show the world how the United States and India are better together.," he added.

Garcetti expressed his gratitude towards US President Joe Biden for appointing him as the 26th Ambassador to India.