Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal Image Credit: IANS

It was only a matter of time until Varun Dhawan confirmed the news that many fans of his have been dreading: the Bollywood star is ready to get married in 2021.

In a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, the actor spoke about getting hitched to his long-time girlfriend and fiancé Natasha Dalal. “Everyone is talking about this (marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” said Dhawan.

While there has been no official announcement on their part, in a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan for her radio show, Dhawan did not deny when the actress referred to Dalal as his fiancé.

Talking about his wedding plans on the show, Dhawan said he “felt like getting married” after he saw his brother Rohit Dhawan and sister-in-law. “See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my Bhabhi [sister in law]. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good’,” he said on the show.

During the same interview, Dhawan stated that he’s known Dalal since he was in sixth grade and that she had rejected him 3-4 times before agreeing to date him.

The duo aren’t the only Bollywood couple who were forced to delay their wedding on account of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview last year, actor Ranbir Kapoor also confirmed that he and actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt would have been married in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic.