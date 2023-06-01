Indian actor Ranveer Singh has signed for representation with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor, according to media reports. The agency also represents international actors such as Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
This update has left fans excited, making them wonder if this is actor's potential foray into Hollywood.
"What what? This is huge," a social media user commented. "Can't wait for his Hollywood debut now," another one wrote.
Singh was launched by the Indian production house Yash Raj Films in 2010 with the Hindi film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and has since enthralled fans with his versatile acting skills.
In a career spanning 13 years, he has worked with leading directors, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom he has delivered hits like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and the historical romance 'Padmaavat'.
More recently, he won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in the sports biopic '83'. He will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The family drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.