“Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life, I am submerged in prayers, wishes and faith from friends, relatives, strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for the new start,” Sikdar wrote. “It seems unbelievable... Never ever did I realise the meaning of the word unpredictable so well. Never ever I could feel people’s wishes on my bones, breath, heartbeat which helped me to stay focussed and kicking.”