As Irrfan Khan is back to work after getting treated for his neuroendocrine tumour, which he was diagnosed with last year.
The actor is currently shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’ and his wife Sutapa Sikdar penned a message to their well wishers.
“Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life, I am submerged in prayers, wishes and faith from friends, relatives, strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for the new start,” Sikdar wrote. “It seems unbelievable... Never ever did I realise the meaning of the word unpredictable so well. Never ever I could feel people’s wishes on my bones, breath, heartbeat which helped me to stay focussed and kicking.”
Sutapa, who is also a film producer, added: “For today, we go back to work and the dance and song of life continues.”
On Friday, producer Dinesh Vijan released a photograph that confirmed Khan’s return to work.
‘Angrezi Medium’ is a sequel to the 2017 comedy ‘Hindi Medium’ and is being directed by Homi Adajania.