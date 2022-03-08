1 of 10
Bollywood stars across the spectrum showed solidarity as they put up empowering messages International Women’s Day on March 8. Messages about staying true to yourself and staying strong were a recurring thread in their posts.
Up first, Aishwarya Rajinikanth celebrated the day with the nurses who are taking care of her. "Celebrating #womensday with the most lovely set of nurses who have been taking care of me during this post Covid sickness.. caretaking.. caregiving are basic emotions which women are born with ..every woman should be celebrated n acknowledged as they give unconditional love to every role they play...I teach my sons to respect every girl n woman in their life as they are the foundation to happiness n peace in life ...love the women in your lives... life will love you back happy #womensday to every super woman out there! #loveyourself, captioned, the film director. Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, had just recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work, has again been admitted to hospital for fever and vertigo problems.
Vicky Kaushal gave fans a glimpse of the bonding between wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal. The 'Uri' actor dropped a cute photo and wrote, "My strength. My world."
Gauri Khan, who is Farah Khan's best friend, shared a throwback photo celebrating Farah. In response, Farah shared a photo as well, captioning it: "My strongest friend @gaurikha #womenilove."
Actress Taapsee Pannu unveiled the new poster of her upcoming film, 'Shabaash Mithu'. Alongside the poster, she wrote a message of encouragement and hope. In the poster, the actress has turned her back to the camera and is wearing a blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it. The film is a biopic on the Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. Pannu wrote, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."
Kareena Kapoor Khan feels every day is Women's Day In the her Instagram stories, she shared a collage of herself, her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and her sisters-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. She captioned the images “To my women and me. Proud to be a woman.”
Ajay Devgn took to social media and introduced himself as ‘Veena’s son, Kajol’s husband’ Sharing the video, 'Singham' star wrote, “Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way, #internationalwomensday.”
Kajol posted a pic with her girl gang from her upcoming project with 'Revathy'. She captioned it as, "Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Women's Day all day every day! #happywomensday #internationalwomensday #womanpower".
Sharing the powerful quote on Women's Day, Shilpa Shetty wrote,""A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." - Melinda Gates." She added, "For generations, women have been subjected to, revolted against, & endured all kinds of injustice. They are often touted to be the ‘weaker sex’; apart from constantly being scrutinised for being ‘who’ they are. But, when they work their way up and take centrestage, they’re unstoppable. Together, let’s vow to #BreakTheBias to help our future generations grow in an equal and just world A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. One that is diverse, fair, & inclusive; where difference is valued & celebrated everywhere; be it at our workplaces or within our schools, colleges, and communities. Let’s evolve! Most importantly, always remember to celebrate yourself every day".
Taking to her Instagram handle, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen wrote, "#pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey...it's beautiful to be a Woman!! To thrive in a world full of judgments can never be easy...And then, to teach it mercy...ah! It's a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women's Day!!!"
