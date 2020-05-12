Actresses like Dia Mirza and Ananya Pandey also took to social media

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Image Credit: PTI

Commemorating the occasion of International Nurses Day, several Bollywood actors went online on Tuesday to express their gratitude and respect to the nurses who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus crisis.

Many actors from the Bollywood industry including Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday, and others thanked nurses and lauded their dedication to treat patients.

Lauding the nurses who are putting their lives at risk, evergreen actor Dixit tweeted: “Along with all the other frontline workers & the entire health care community, we’re grateful to the nurses who’re putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they’re doing for us.”

Sharing Banksy’s artwork of a young kid picking up a nurse doll from a basket full of other superhero figures, including Batman and Spiderman, actor Aditi Rao Hydari wrote on Instagram: “The heroes of today..”

Meanwhile, Mirza took to Twitter and shared a video that comprises clips of several nurses from across the country introducing themselves.

Alongside the one-minute and 51-second long video, the 38-year-old actor tweeted: “Today we celebrate the nurses in health care systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!”

Aditi Rao Hydari Image Credit: IANS

The newbie of Bollywood, Pandey, also expressed her admiration to the nurses on Twitter.

“To the pillars of the medical fraternity, who stand by doctors & our families through some of the toughest times. This #InternationalNursesDay, we celebrate and commend your spirit, determination & compassion,” the 21-year-old tweeted.

Earlier, actors like Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ayushmann Khurrana also thanked nurses for their tireless efforts during these trying times.