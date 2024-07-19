Mumbai: Overwhelmed with the love she received on her 42nd birthday, actor Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude and revealed how her husband-singer Nick Jonas surprised her in a special way.

Taking to Instagram, Desi Girl shared a series of pictures and videos from her birthday celebration.

The album opens with a solo photo of Priyanka in the backdrop of birthday decorations.

The next video features 'The Bluff' crew and team wishing her with a birthday song on the sets.

From types of dosa menu to family portrait featuring Priyanka, Nick and Malti, the birthday seems to be full of love, fun and memories.

Along with the post, she penned a lengthy note for people who made this day extra special.

The note read, "It was a working birthday this year. I've had so many of those over the years and have realised it's one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday.To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho."

She also thanked her mother, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka stated, "My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too

@drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it. Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way."Priyanka concluded the note by saying, "Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude."

Priyanka turned 42 years old on July 18. To make this day memorable, her husband Nick Jonas shared romantic pictures to wish his wife.

Nick took to his Instagram handle to share happy photos with his lady love along with a cute note.

The album starts with a solo picture of Priyanka sitting in the corner of the pool in a yellow monokini.

Then comes, the romantic photo of the couple, expressing their love for each other with a passionate kiss at the beach.

In the next image, Priyanka can be seen posing in a stylish outfit during golden hour.

In the backdrop of the beautiful view of the beach and sky, Priyanka and Nick posed hand-in-hand.Expressing love for his wife in words, Nick wrote, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love. "

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years.

Her acting skills definitely helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for more than 20 years and with every project, she has always given her best. From 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' to 'Citadel', our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.