Inside pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali parties
This Diwali, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Padnekar pitched in
1 of 8
Celebrities are enjoying this year's Diwali with more parties, and this weekend saw more stars attending high-profile gigs hosted by stars, producers, and business moguls.
Image Credit: insta/ saraalikhan95
2 of 8
On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor threw a Diwali dinner at her home in Mumbai. The Pataudis and members of the Kapoor family were present at the dinner last night. On her Instagram page, Kareena Kapoor posted a family snapshot from the festivities.
Image Credit: insta/ sakpataudi
3 of 8
Sara Ali Khan treated fans by sharing pictures from the grand Diwali party hosted by T-Series honcho on Sunday night on her Instagram. She was spotted happily posing with her ‘Coolie No 1’ co-star Varun Dhawan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Image Credit: insta/ saraalikhan95
4 of 8
Godrej Group Head Tanya Dubash hosted a bunch of A-listers at her party, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora, and Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan.
Image Credit: insta/ malaikaaroraofficial
5 of 8
Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party saw Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and son Aryan Khan, Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh and other guests.
Image Credit: Insta/Samiksha Pednekar
6 of 8
The next day, Bhumi Pednekar played guest instead of host. She attended designer Abu Jani's party. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and her grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted at the do. Bachchan was all smiles as she posed for photos with Richa Chaddha and Swara Bhasker.
Image Credit: insta/alifazal9
7 of 8
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also attended the designer-duo's party.
Image Credit: insta/ shanayakapoor02
8 of 8
In the same side of the town in Mumbai, producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali celebration played out. Her party was attended by Bollywood stars including the Shetty sisters - Shilpa and Shamita. Ananya Panday was also spotted in a green bustier and glittering skirt. As expected from Ekta Kapoor’s parties, fashion was first and foremost for celeb attendees.
Image Credit: insta/ananyapanday