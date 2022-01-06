Popular television actor-couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have called it quits after nine years of marriage, reported Indian media on Thursday. The 'Nach Baliye' contestants became a household name after appearing on shows together.
The former couple, who have a daughter together, had reportedly separated a while ago and have now made it official. Custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra remains with Shaikh. The actress is residing at her paternal house after the divorce. The couple have not made any official statement about their split so far.
A source close to the duo was quoted as saying by the country’s media: “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”
On the work front, Ali recently made his streaming debut and has done films like 'Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai' and 'Raakh', besides a bit role in 'I Hate Luv Storys', while Shaikh has been busy with her work commitments as well.
The best buddies-turned-husband and wife are unlikely to officially announce their judicial separation. They tied the knot in 2012 after being in a long relationship. They also participated in 'Nach Baliye 3' and won the show.