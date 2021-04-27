Hina Khan Image Credit: AP

Hina Khan has informed fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news, while revealing that she is currently quarantined at home.

“In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” wrote the 33-year-old star. “Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

On April 20, the actress lost her father following a cardiac arrest. She was in her hometown Srinagar when she received the news and returned to Mumbai, along with her family members.

In a corresponding Instagram Story, Khan wrote: “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”

A week later, she tested positive for the coronavirus while India grapples with the second wave of cases that have reached record highs this week. Even as countries such as the US and Australia are sending relief to India, cases have shot up beyond 350,000 daily.

Bollywood and the TV industry has also been affected with A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and others having battled the virus.