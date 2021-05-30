Yuvika Chaudhary Image Credit: Instagram/YuvikaChaudhary

Indian TV actor Yuvika Chaudhary of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ fame has sparked outrage for her casteist slur in one of her videos posted on social media.

This incident, follows the same pattern as TV actress Munmun Dutta who used that same derogatory word and got into trouble a few days before Chaudhary.

According to reports, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Chaudhary in Haryana under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made derogatory remarks about the SCST community. Just like Dutta, Chaudhary, who has acted in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘The Shaukeens’, is suitably contrite and is apologising furiously for her actions.

“With folded hands, I apologise. I didn’t know the meaning of that word that I used and I am truly sorry. This is a mistake that was honestly made without being malicious and my intention was not to hurt anyone,” said Chaudhary in a video in Hindi posted on Instagram.

Minutes before her video, she also wrote a message for her fans seeking their apology: “Hi guys, I didn’t know the meaning [of] that word when used it in my last vlog. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each and every one. I hope you all understand. Love you all.”

The hashtag #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary has also been trending since this incident, but the actress has urged everyone to forgive her.

Earlier this week, actor Randeep Hooda was removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation’s environmental treaty, following the outrage he sparked after he was seen making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Randeep Hooda Image Credit: IANS

In a 43-second-clip that resurfaced from an event organised by a media house in 2012, the old video shows Hooda cracking a casteist and sexist joke.

Other than Hooda courting trouble over tone-deaf and insensitive jokes, TV actress Dutta of ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame also faced flak for using the same derogatory slur as Chaudhary. A case has been registered against her for her remark she made during a make-up video posted on May 9.

“The case against Dutta was registered based on a complaint lodged by Naresh Bohit (40), a community leader and a worker of a political party, at Goregaon police station on May 12,” said a police official to PTI.