Randeep Hooda is set to return to Netflix in a new series titled ‘CAT’, which is being touted as a revenge drama.
Hooda, who last appeared on the streamer in the Chris Hemsworth-led ‘Extraction’, will lead this thriller that is being directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.
Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, ‘CAT’ is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. Hooda’s character is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.
“Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during ‘Extraction’ and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal,” Hood said in a statement. “‘CAT’ again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”
Janjua, who has penned scripts for films such as ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and ‘Mubarakan’ as a writer, has teamed up with Hooda once again after they worked on the social comedy, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’. Having grown up during a tumultuous period in Punjab, where he said he was witness to the surge of drug trafficking in the early 2000s, Janjua said he always wanted to showcase this story on screen.
A release date for ‘CAT’ has yet to be announced.