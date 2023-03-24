Thursday night turned out to be special for fans of the Indian celebrity pairs Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.
The star couples along with other personalities came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players. They posed for paparazzi before attending the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai.
Kohli and Sharma arrived at the ceremony in stylish avatars. While the Indian cricketer was looking dapper in a black suit, Sharma looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder purple dress.
Kohli recently spoke about his first meeting with his wife during a conversation with South African cricketer AB de Villiers. Kohli shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Sharma for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.
Meanwhile, Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and 'Pathaan' actress Deepika Padukone were seen twinning in black at the event.
Singh opted for a black suit, while Padukone wore a black saree with a golden border. Her father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone also attended the event.
Actors Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan also attended the event.
Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities from India.