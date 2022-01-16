A little over month after Bollywood actress and politician Hema Malini hit back at a Shiv Sena leader for making a comment about her cheeks, a similar comparison has been stirring up the wrath of people on social media involving Kangana Ranaut.

A Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Indian state of Jharkhand drew ire when he compared the roads of his constituency to that of Ranaut’s cheeks. Congress legislator Irfan Ansari posted a video online, which was later shared by news agency ANI, where he is heard making this odd promise to his constituents.

“Construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon. I promise they will be smoother than actress Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks,” Ansari is heard saying in the video, while speaking in Hindi. He further adds that the smooth roads will be used by children from the tribal community and the state’s youth.

While the usually vocal Ranaut has yet to comment on the video, this isn’t the first time a Bollywood star’s cheeks have become a focal point for politicians to use as comparison.

Back in December, actress-politician Malini has called out a minister from Maharashtra for his comment referring to her in a way that she deemed distasteful. During an election rally, water supply and sanitation minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil made the comment while talking about the conditions of the roads in his constituency in the Jalgaon district.

“My challenge is for the person who has been an MLA for 30 years to come to my constituency and see the roads. If the roads are not like Hema Malini’s cheeks, then I will resign,” Patil said.

The BJP MP wasn’t amused at the time. “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. This should not be done. Such comments are not in a good taste. Any woman should not be used to making such comments,” Malini said in response.

The 73-year-old actress, and wife of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, was referring to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s comment from more than a decade ago where he said the roads in his state would be “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks”.