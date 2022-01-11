Mumbai: Veteran playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, her family members said here on Tuesday.
The 92-year-old has been admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital, close to her home in south Mumbai. She has mild symptoms and her condition is described as stable, with a team of senior doctors attending to her.
“Didi is admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr Pratik Samdani is treating her and he says that there is nothing serious but she needs to be kept in ICU for precautionary reasons seeing her age. We hope she will recover soon. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers,” Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna told ANI, referring to Mangeshkar by a term of endearment.
Fondly called ‘Nightingale of India’, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.
Her iconic songs include ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’, ‘Tere Liye’ from ‘Veer Zara’ and many more.