The legendary musician took to his social media handle and shared a picture from his daughter's wedding.

"May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at his post below:

As soon as Rahman shared the photo, fans showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

The couple got married in an intimate nikah ceremony. The couple got engaged on December 29 last year.

Khatija took to her social media account and shared the news with netizens. “With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” Khatija wrote on Instagram on January 2.

Her fiance Mohamed wrote in the comment section: “Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah.” Mohamed also shared the news on his Instagram account. His profile biography mentions that he’s the ‘Live Sound Engineer’ for Oscar-winner Rahman and acclaimed music director and singer Amit Trivedi.

Khatija, 25, is also a musician and has released songs ‘Farishton’ and ‘Rock a Bye Baby’ from Netflix movie ‘Mimi’ — both of which were composed by her dad. She even performed ‘Farishton’ alongside the all-women Firdaus Orchestra at Expo 2020 Dubai in November 2021.

In a 2020 interview with Gulf News, Khatija opened up about her famous father and his impact on her career.

“I definitely owe it to him … but after that it is going to be my hard work,” she said. “Just with my last name, nothing can be done. At the most it can give some placement or make it easy initially, but after that it’s only my work that will speak for itself. And, that what I truly believe. But I am always grateful to him.”