New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh and wife, Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, have welcomed a baby boy, the former India cricketer announced on Tuesday. Yuvraj and Hazel had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2016.
Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: "To all our fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."
As soon as the news broke that the couple have been blessed with a baby boy, producer Pragya Kapoor was one of the first celebs to congratulate the new parents: “Congratulations! What wonderful news,” she wrote. On Yuvraj Singh's post, Neha Dhupia left a comment: “Congratulations mummy and daddy," while Bipasha Basu also added: “Congratulations.”
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also congratulated Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote in Punjabi, "Congratulations to the boy's father and mother, very happy for you both."
Yuvraj is a World Cup-winning player and he was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007 and a 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2011. The all-rounder had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years. Hazel has appeared in Bollywood films like 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2013.