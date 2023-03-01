In his recent RCB Podcast with Danish Sait, Kohli got candid and talked about his personal and professional life in detail. The highlight of the heartfelt conversation is Virat talking about Anushka.

Sharing how he draws strength, and inspiration from her motherhood journey, the ex-Indian cricket captain said, "I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home. We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother, it's life changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 per cent of what she has gone through."

"It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can't make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know catastrophic going on, wherein you realise that this is life. I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that for me is life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can't even put it in the same bracket. It's not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you," he added.

The couple tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo were blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kohli is set to play his 200th international match at home. India will lock horns against Australia at Indore from Wednesday onwards. India is 2-0 up in the four-match Test series which has seen the Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the brightest stars for the hosts.