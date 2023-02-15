Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows at a Christian ceremony recently in Udaipur from the desert state of Rajasthan.
Taking to Instagram, the couple posted pictures from their wedding. In the caption section, they wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”
Stankovic was dressed in a white gown as a typical Christian bride. She wore a pearl necklace and tied her hair in a bun. Pandya was dressed in a black suit. The pictures show the couple sharing a kiss, the couple exchanging kisses with their son Agastya, and Stankovic walking down the aisle with her father and posing with bridesmaids and groomsmen.
Here are other pictures from the wedding:
Cricketer KL Rahul wrote, “Congratulations guys.” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations to all three of you and the entire family. our hearts are full @hardikpandya93 @natasastankovic__” Sania Mirza wrote, “Congratulations guys.”
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul were also part of the wedding, according to reports. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, though there is no official confirmation yet.
Pandya and Stankovic got engaged in 2020 om a cruise before tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown. The couple became parents in July.