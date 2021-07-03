Harbhajan Singh, who celebrates his 41st birthday on July 3, is all set to make his big film debut with ‘Friendship’.
The Indian bowler will star in the John Paul Raj and Sham Surya directorial, which is being produced by Kiran Reddy Mandad and Ram Maddukuri. ‘Friendship’ also stars Tamil actor Arjun and Sathish.
The makers of the film shared a poster featuring the cricketer in a blue shirt while sport a Kaili or Kalli Mundu, which a sarong worn by men around their waist.
A lyrical music video was also released with the track ‘Aaja Chal Tu Wahan’.
In the film, Bhajji plays a mechanical engineering student who teams up with his newfound friends to escape hazing by the seniors.
Slated to open later this year, the film will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.