Calling all beauty queen hopefuls. Entries for Miss Diva 2021, which is your pass to represent India at the Miss Universe 2021, is now open and auditions will be conducted virtually owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.
The nationwide hunt expects interested candidates to apply virtually and take part in an online registration and auditions.
The organisers, in a statement, declared that they are going fully digital and only the final rounds such as the grand finale will be held in person in Mumbai.
Adline Castelino, who won Miss Diva 2020 and was the third runner up at the Miss Universe 2020 contest, believes that the Miss Diva platform opened doors for her and gave her tremendous exposure.
“My crowning moment was extremely emotional, and I feel overwhelmed to think of passing it on to the next Miss Diva Universe. However, I’m also excited about witnessing the entire course of choosing the face of the country, this time from a different outlook and I wish all the luck to the girls aspiring to be LIVA Miss Diva 2021. I’d only like them to know that it’s going to be a worthwhile phase regardless of victory or defeat,” said Castelino.
The grand finale of this year’s contest will be held in Mumbai in October and will be telecast on MTV.