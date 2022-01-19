If you cried over Anne Hathaway’s struggle with bipolar disorder, while hoping to strike up a grand romance on your next train ride with someone resembling Kit Harington, then ‘Modern Love’s Indian adaptation might be right up your alley.
Hoping to replicate the success of the hit Amazon Prime show, a report by Indian daily Mid-Day states that an Indian adaptation of the two-season series is now officially in the works, with some of the top names from Bollywood already attached to the project.
Award-winning directors including Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjali Menon, Shonali Bose and Dhruv Sehgal will be helming the project, with the new show set in India.
The report also suggests that ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Pratik Gandhi have been finalised and have shot for their segments as well.
The publication quoted a source as confirming the production of such a series. “The anthology series, over its two seasons, has explored love in all its complicated and beautiful forms. The Indian adaptation will be in a similar vein, telling everyday stories about relationships, tugging at your heartstrings with their honesty and simplicity,” the source was quoted as saying.
The source added: “The stories have been developed by the six directors with their team of writers, and then vetted by Amazon’s writers’ room. Much like the original format, each of the actors will be fronting a segment in the anthology.”
‘Modern Love’ has featured an ensemble cast of actors including Hathaway, Harington, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Minnie Driver, Tobias Menzies and Andrew Scott, among others. The original series was based on a weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times.