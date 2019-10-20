Modi met Bollywood actors and filmmakers in an event dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan met Indian Prime Minister Modi Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan clicked a selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and tweeps are not happy.

Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers in an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Besides Shah Rukh and Amir, others from the entertainment industry like Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada also attended the meeting.

While many pictures of the celebrities surfaced online from the event, a particular selfie that Shah Rukh Amir took especially triggered some Twitter users.

Tweeps unhappy

Tweep @kookykarthik wrote: “Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are just another in a long range of celebrities to pose with Modi and it's understandable the fine line they have to tread while being prominent Muslim public figures in this horrible period but it's still so disappointing.”

Twitter user @IchbinUjjaini thought that Modi needed to interact with the public the same way he has been with celebrities: “SRK [Shah Rukh Khan] thanked PM for an open discussion. When can we thank our PM for the same?”

Tweep @DisDatNothin posted: “Amir Khan was finding India intolerant few years back. Now meeting Modi…”

Following the event, Shah Rukh, @iamsrk, posted: “Thank you @narendramodi for hosting us and having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin and the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the messages of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!”

Modi, @PMOIndia, tweeted a video of Amir and Shah Rukh form the event and wrote: “It was a wonderful interaction, says @aamir_khan. A great way to involve everyone, says @iamsrk. Two top film personalities talk about the meeting with PM @narendramodi. Watch this one...”