Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a great cook. After treating his 'Pathaan' team to delicious hand-made pizzas during the film's shoot, the King Khan hosted model Navpreet Kaur at his home Mannat recently and unleashed his Italian chef avatar for her.

On Sunday, Navpreet took to Instagram and recalled her meeting with the actor and his family. In a lengthy post, Kaur revisited all that happened inside SRK's home during her meeting and how SRK left her in awe by baking a pizza himself.

"I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain'. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out infront of him," she wrote.

She added, "When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

The model also heaped praise on Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and SRK's manager Pooja.

"Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie," she concluded.

Along with the post, she shared a selfie with SRK and an autograph with his youngest son AbRam. Her post about SRK's hospitality went viral, garnering netizens' attention.

"Lucky you," a social media user commented. "He is too kind," another one wrote.