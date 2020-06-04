1 of 10
Coronavirus didn't make these celebrities stay away from work. Here's how they managed work from home. Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai home office is a cosy with wooden accents, quirky art, intriguing accessories and a comfortable lounger next to her work desk. No wonder she loves to spend hours here.
Image Credit: Insta/katrinakaif
Twinkle Khanna’s workstation is filled with art, books, plants and a pin board to pen down her cheeky thoughts. Mrs. Funnybones work space also features a balcony which allows plenty of natural light in.
Image Credit: Insta/twinklerkhanna
Jacquline Fernandez actress regularly gives her Instagram followers a peek into her work life, at home. Her work area has adequate lighting making her work space open and welcoming, a place where she can focus and create.
Image Credit: Insta/jacquelinef143
Sushant Singh Rajput’s cozy reading room is a creative space where the actor spends most of his time working from home. A yellow study table and an array of books adorn the walls.
Image Credit: Stories in Motion
Ayan Mukerji is best known for his incredible storytelling His work station at home is a relaxing, with lush views from the expansive windows, that helps the genius director to think.
Image Credit: Insta/ayan_mukerji
Ryan Seacrest hosted shows like ''American Idol'' and “Live With Kelly and Ryan” during the coronavirus pandemic by broadcasting the shows from his home.
Image Credit: Insta/ryanseacrest
Heidi Klum works in her bath towel as she reveals her cluttered desk in her social media , with Oreo Thins and a skull. Her husband Tom Kaulitz's side is much cleaner.
Image Credit: Insta/heidiklum
Kate Perry stays safe with remote episode of 'American Idol' as a hand sanitizer.
Image Credit: Insta/katyperry
Gayle King of "CBS This Morning" is broadcasting from her home, opening up her home to people.
Image Credit: Insta/gayleking
One celebrity trying to lighten the mood in the midst of all this self-isolation is Cindy Crawford. The supermodel shared a photo from her home office space: “Working from home on Instagram vs. working from home IRL,” she wrote in the caption.
Image Credit: insta/cindycrawford