A host of Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor descended upon Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on the night of June 4. Check out our second day of live coverage from the International Indian Film Academy Awards as Gulf News was on the green carpet to get readers in on all the action. Come back for the full report on tonight's show.

Salman Khan knows how to make a statement.

It's a wrap from the green carpet ahead of the star-studded Bollywood show.

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan is pretty in florals as she awaits the show, where she is nominated.

Hear more from Bollywood stars as they arrive on the green carpet!

Shahid Kapoor is excited for his dance performance tonight, which is extra special.

Look who's here! It's Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan.

Some stars are already seated at the Etihad Arena and ready for the celebration!

More stars arrive for the big night...

Actress Sharvari, who’s nominated for the best debut (female), is hoping for a win tonight.

Actress Mamta Mohandas is all set for the awards show after attending last night's music event.

Simon Fuller, the man behind the icon show 'American Idol', has made an appearance and teases that he's planning something new in the UAE.

Hans Fraikin, Film and Television Commissioner at Abu Dhabi Film Commission, gives us some insider information on Indian movies being filmed in the UAE.

Ananya Panday is wearing a Manish Malhotra sari for the IIFAs and says it couldn't have been any other designer.

Divya Khosla Kumar shares details on wearing UAE-based designer Michael Cinco.

Bollywood stars are now gracing the green carpet...

Gulf News is on the green carpet ahead of Bollywood's biggest night. Let's see where the night takes us!

Last night, we were here at the same spot covering all the action from IIFA Rocks, a night dedicated to fashion and music. The awards in technical categories were handed out along with dazzling performances from the likes of rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Devi Sri Prasad and Zahrah S Khan sang their ways into our hearts.

Sara Ali Khan at IIFA Rocks 2022 Image Credit: IIFA

But the real deal is tonight. The winner of popular awards including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Film will be honoured tonight. Stars including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are expected to stride down the green carpet.

It’s also a first for talents like Panday, who will be one of the star performers of the night. She told Gulf News that she had been rehearsing hard for more than a month but will play it cool on stage.

“This is like a dream come true for me. I have grown up watching the IIFAs and I can’t tell you how excited I am,” said Panday.

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday is the picture of elegance as she attends IIFA Rocks Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

But for this Gulf News journalist, it isn’t the first time. After having covered nine editions of this travelling awards show in several parts of the globe, it’s 10th tenth time covering this snazzy and bombastic Bollywood spectacle.

While it’s likely to be a star-studded affair, news has just trickled in that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kartik Aryan, who was scheduled to perform live tonight, has tested COVID-19 positive. The actor took to his social media to update his fans about his health.