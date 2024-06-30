Mumbai: It is a proud moment for every Indian as Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by 7 runs. There is a celebration mood all around. Fans and celebs took to social media and congratulated the Men in Blue for this victory. Actor Anushka Sharma wrote a heartwarming note for her husband and star batter Virat Kohli.

Calling him her "home", she wrote a sweet note for Virat on her Instagram handle along with his picture holding the trophy. "AND ..... I love this man..@virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home..- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

Anushka expressed her excitement and celebrated the victory by sharing several pictures of Team India lifting the trophy and the emotional moments of the players. She congratulated Team India and also shared that their daughter Vamika was concerned about the players when she watched them crying on TV.

She mentioned, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people.. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.