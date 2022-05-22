Singer Kanika Kapoor could not be happier as she married her “prince” Gautam Hathiramani in London on May 20.
Taking to Instagram, Kapoor penned a heartfelt post, expressing her gratitude to the universe for helping her meet the London-based businessman.
“And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero,” she posted.
Along with the message, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer also dropped a series of images from her wedding.
In one of the pictures, Kapoor is seen smiling and looking at the camera as she holds her husband’s hand.
For the occasion, Kapoor skipped the traditional red and wore a pink, silver and golden lehenga and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Hathiramani opted for a cream coloured ethnic outfit and added a neckpiece.
Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012. She is a mom to three kids — Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.