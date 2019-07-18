Huma Quresh Image Credit: IANS

Huma Qureshi is on her way to Los Angeles to start filming for ‘Army of the Dead’ and the actor says working on Zack Snyder’s directorial is an opportunity for her to explore the unexplored.

The Netflix film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. It also stars Dave Bautista.

Qureshi said the film is a great opportunity. “The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in past; especially for audiences in India. This genre is vastly unexplored for the Indian audiences.

“Right now is the time for successful experimentation and as actors are trying and doing something which is never done before is extremely gratifying. The team behind the film needs no introduction and it’s truly an honour for me to be part of this special project,” she said in a statement.

The film is Snyder’s return to directing after a gap of two years and he is heading back to the zombie horror from which he made his directorial debut 15 years ago with ‘Dawn of the Dead’.

Qureshi said she was surprised how quickly she came on board the film after a chance visit to Los Angeles in May.

The ‘Leila’ actor said she was in Hollywood and was asked to go in for an audition.

“They told me this is a film which is amazing, sounds very cool. It has Zack Snyder and it’s something different. This happened on Friday and I came back to India the next day. On Tuesday they called me and offered me the film, that’s how it really happened. I’m excited for this film,” she said.

About striking a balance between Bollywood and Hollywood, Huma said doing international projects is merely another step to become a better actor.