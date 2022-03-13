Hrithik Roshan will be donning the mask once again with sources close to the actor confirming the fourth instalment in the ‘Krrish’ franchise will commence work from June.
According to a report by ETimes, work on the project will get underway with a leading lady to play opposite Roshan also set to be announced. “The preparation on Krrish 4, including casting of the film, will begin in June this year.”
In June last year, Roshan celebrated 15 years of ‘Krrish’ by announcing the fourth part of the movie and promised his fans the return of the popular franchise. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4,” he had tweeted at the time.
Roshan’s father, director-producer Rakesh Roshan will soon begin work on the franchise, which began with ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ in 2003, followed by ‘Krrish’ (2006), and ‘Krrish 3’ (2013).
There had been speculation in the past that Priyanka Chopra Jonas would return to the franchise after starring in two of the three films but this appears highly unlikely now with the actress busy in Hollywood currently with a string of projects already announced while also embracing motherhood earlier this year.