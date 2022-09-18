During a recent song launch event, Hrithik talked about his journey and said, “Before the release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness. I learnt how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I’m just happy to be here standing in front of you’ll today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I’m still doing action and I’m still dancing and I’m still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me, would be very proud of this me, today.”