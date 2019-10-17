Image Credit:

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action flick ‘War’ has surpassed romantic drama ‘Kabir Singh’ to become the highest grossing Indian release of 2019.

The Siddharth Anand-directorial made Rs2.8 billion (Dh144.3 million), which included its Telugu and Tamil versions, to achieve the feat.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and also gave a list of the five highest earning films of the year.

According to Adarsh, as of October 15, ‘War’ is followed by ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Uri’, ‘Bharat’ and ‘Mission Mangal’.

‘War’ is also the fifth Yash Raj Films production to cross Rs1 billion plus net box office collection over the third day after ‘Dhoom 3’,’ Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

The high octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Roshan and shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown.