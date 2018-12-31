Actress Flora Saini played the title role in ‘Stree’ — one of the biggest hits of 2018 — and says the horror-comedy has given a push to her career.
“‘Stree’ has definitely changed a lot for me in terms of my career. A lot of people have seen ‘Stree’ so it feels nice to be a part of a very successful film. People don’t doubt your acting ability. They know that you can pull off anything even if it requires you to not look good,” Saini said.
Saini also stars in the second season of ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Gandii Baat’, and is looking forward to the release of her next film ‘Fraud Saiyaan’.
“It is a comedy. One of my favourite genres. It is based on a true story and I think this is the best way to give a message to the audience,” she said.
“Good films should be entertaining and have some kind of a message in them. I think ‘Fraud Saiyaan’ gives a message and entertains at the same time,” Saini added.
Talking about her role, she shared: “I play one of Arshad Warsi’s wives. He is a con man.”
“Playing such a character was a lot of fun. All his wives had to find different shades and characters. We all had to stand out and look different from each other and yes, that was the real challenge,” the actress added.
“Arshad is a live wire on the sets. Amazing actor to work with and also very witty in real life too. I have learnt so much from him,” she said.
“Arshad is an encyclopedia of movies. He can tell you the name, scene, actors, dialogues of any film any time,” she added.
The film releases in India on January 18.