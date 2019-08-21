“Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and [would hesitate] going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me,” said Reddy, who recently gave birth to her second child.