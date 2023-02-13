Calling all Kartik Aaryan fans. This Bollywood hearthrob will be in Dubai tonight to promote his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’, also starring Kriti Sanon.

According to local organisers, Aryan is in Dubai for the projection of his movie’s trailer on the Burj Khalifa at 9pm.

Before the big reveal, he will be at the Reel Cinema lobby at the Dubai Mall and treat his fans to a quick dance. This could be your chance to see him in action. The actor will also be interacting with the local press.

Kartik Aaryan in the first look of 'Shehzada' Image Credit: YouTube

It’s not the first time that Aryan is visiting Dubai to promote his films. Last year, he was in the UAE to interact with his fans and drum up buzz for his horror comedy and blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

The movie went on to become Aryan’s biggest hits of his career.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

It’s become a norm for Bollywood stars to project their movie’s trailer on the iconic skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

A few weeks ago, we saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan do the same for his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’.

Aryan, a self-made star, is know for his superb comic timing in his films. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, he described himself as a hustler.

“I have enjoyed my journey so far. When I look back, I feel I have seen many ups and down and it’s still the start of my career. I still have a long way to go. I started early and my struggles started really early. I have been auditioning for so long and I have gone through phases when there was no films in my hand when I entered this Hindi film industry,” pointed out Aaryan.