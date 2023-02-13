Calling all Kartik Aaryan fans. This Bollywood hearthrob will be in Dubai tonight to promote his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’, also starring Kriti Sanon.
According to local organisers, Aryan is in Dubai for the projection of his movie’s trailer on the Burj Khalifa at 9pm.
Before the big reveal, he will be at the Reel Cinema lobby at the Dubai Mall and treat his fans to a quick dance. This could be your chance to see him in action. The actor will also be interacting with the local press.
It’s not the first time that Aryan is visiting Dubai to promote his films. Last year, he was in the UAE to interact with his fans and drum up buzz for his horror comedy and blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.
The movie went on to become Aryan’s biggest hits of his career.
It’s become a norm for Bollywood stars to project their movie’s trailer on the iconic skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.
A few weeks ago, we saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan do the same for his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’.
Aryan, a self-made star, is know for his superb comic timing in his films. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, he described himself as a hustler.
“I have enjoyed my journey so far. When I look back, I feel I have seen many ups and down and it’s still the start of my career. I still have a long way to go. I started early and my struggles started really early. I have been auditioning for so long and I have gone through phases when there was no films in my hand when I entered this Hindi film industry,” pointed out Aaryan.
Born in a small town in Gwalior, his middle-class parents who weren’t from the film industry wanted him to pursue a safe and lesser volatile career like engineering. But when Aaryan was in his 9th grade, he saw Shah Rukh Khan’s thriller ‘Baazigar’ and was bitten by the acting bug. Like millions of actor hopefuls who come from small towns in India to take a stab at acting, Aaryan has undergone his share of rejections and auditions that didn’t always translate into roles. He famously revealed that he shared a pad with several other guys to make ends meet in Mumbai during his initial days as a struggling actor. But now he’s a success story after having featured in films including ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and Netflix film ‘Dhamaka’.