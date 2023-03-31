Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrated the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marked the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.
Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to showcase the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection.
Rekha: The 'Silsila' actor Rekha shined in her traditional look and painted the town red at Dior's Mumbai fashion show. The actor chose a gorgeous pink Kanjivaram saree for the occasion. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and she decorated it with flowers. She completed the look with a golden potli and heavy jewellery
Anushka, Virat Kohli: It is hard to take our eyes off power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who gave serious couple goals at the show. Anushka can be seen in a beautiful yellow dress and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her tresses open for the look. Virat, on the other hand, looked handsome in a khaki-toned suit and white shirt. He completed his stylish look with comfy white sneakers.
Maisie Williams: Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams dressed in a red crinkled dress with puffer sleeves. She opted a pair of black strappy heels and a matching black bag.
Simone Ashley: 'Bridgerton 2' fame Simone Ashley looked stunning in a white sleeveless gown at the fashion show. She kept her tied in a sleek ponytail.
Ambanis: Isha Ambani and her to-be sister-in-law Radhika Merchant also attended the Dior fashion show and looked stunning in their outfits. The duo wore pastel outfits to the event and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Also, both Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani were seen carrying the same Dior bag to the event.
Start-studded affair: Sonam Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and many more prominent faces from the fashion and glamour industry attended the event on Thursday.