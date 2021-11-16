Aamir Khan Image Credit: Instagram/_aamirkhan

One of the most anticipated films of next year could be delayed once again if news reports are to be believed. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is reportedly going to miss its Valentine’s Day date with the fans.

A report by Bollywood Hungama states the special effects needed in the film are taking longer than planned, which is why the makers are looking at pushing the ‘Forrest Gump’ remake by two months.

Naga Chaitanya with actor Aamir Khan, co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan on the set of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha' Image Credit: twitter.com/chay_akkineni

“’Laal Singh Chaddha’ is high on VFX, as the team is using ageing and de-ageing technology for Aamir Khan’s character. The process is taking longer than expected as they are looking for nothing but perfection. There are multiple films which have used this trick, but Aamir is clear on providing a world class big screen experience. And hence, he has decided to move the film to April 14, 2022,” a source close to the production told the portal.

The source further added: “They are figuring on multiple dates in the April-May window and April 14 is just one of the many in consideration. Another date in consideration is the Eid weekend — 28th April, 2022. Aamir is speaking to his friends, Sajid Nadiadwala (‘Heropanti 2’) and Ajay Devgn (‘MayDay’), to see if something can be worked upon. A final decision will be taken in a day or two. But yes, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is no longer releasing on February 11.”

If the movie does lock in April 14, it will face a box office clash with ‘KGF2’ the action film starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.