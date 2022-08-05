Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn marked the occasion of his wife Kajol's 48th birthday on Friday by sharing a sweet and quirky video of her on social media.
The 'Tanhaji' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted the video which showed Devgn swiping his phone's screen to pick up Kajol's call, following which the video cuts to gorgeous pictures of her wearing a red dress.
The social media post, which garnered more than a lakh likes within a couple of hours of being shared, was sweetly captioned, "When she calls, I never fail to pick up. Happy birthday dearest @kajol". Several fans of the Bollywood power couple shared fire and heart emojis in the comment section of Devgn's post.
They are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They first met on the sets of the film 'Hulchul' in 1995 and tied the knot after four years of secretly dating in 1999. The superstar recently completed 30 years in the film industry recently and to mark the special occasion Devgn, congratulated her by sharing a sweet note on social media.
The duo is doting parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. They have starred together in many big projects like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyar to Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare' and most recently in the period action film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' in 2020.
Recently, the superstar gave us a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebrations with her team by sharing pictures on her Instagram that included three delicious cakes.
Speaking of her upcoming projects, the 48-year-old is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney plus Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi.