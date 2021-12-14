That’s right, you read it correctly. All of John Abraham’s Instagram posts have been removed or probably archived, despite the fact that he has more than 9 million followers on the app.
While no reason has been given for Abraham’s decision, he appears to have erased all of his social media posts just days before his 49th birthday. On December 17, Abraham will turn 49.
We’re curious as to why Abraham deleted everything. Is it the outcome of a new social media start or of a hacking? We’ll have to wait and see what he has to say about it.
Abraham recently appeared in the film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, in which he played three roles. In the film, the actor portrays a farmer who has twin kids, as well as a cop and a politician. The film is a sequel to 2018’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’.
Meanwhile, Abraham has numerous projects in the works, including ‘Attack,’ which he will star in alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and ‘Ek Villain Returns.’ He also has a Yash Raj Films film titled ‘Pathan,’ in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone feature.