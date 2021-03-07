The actress, who hates to cook, has launched her new Indian restaurant in New York City

Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra Verified

It’s been barely a month since global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her memoir ‘Unfinished’, but she seems to be living up to the title. She’s now a proud restauranteur in New York and is keen to offer a slice of India’s culinary treasures to her fans around the globe.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” revealed Chopra in a post. The restaurant, led by chef Hari Nayak will open later this March.

The ‘Quantico’ star also published a series of images of her pop idol husband Nick Jonas and she doing a pooja during the soft opening of the restaurant. The actress is seen wearing a white headscarf as she bowed to do a series of rituals for an auspicious start to her new venture.

“This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realising this vision so clearly.

It’s no surprise that Chopra Jonas has her restaurant now. She famously revealed to Hollywood actress and host Drew Barrymore that she loves to order in food and the couple hates to cook but loves to eat. “We both don’t cook, we both love to eat … So we’d love donations. If you love us, please send us food, otherwise, we’ll starve,” joked Jonas during her TV appearance to promote her memoir.

Ordering takeaways isn’t her sole passion. On February 1, Chopra Jonas launched her line of accessible hair care products called ‘Anomaly’.

“I was just thinking about what would be an everyday easy regiment for every person … I’m not someone who’s a professional with haircare, I let the professionals do that, but this is everyday haircare that will give you the best feeling,” said Chopra in an interview with the fashion magazine Elle.