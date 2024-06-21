Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities never miss a chance to inspire their fans with a fitness regime. They do everything to stay fit, both physically and mentally. Many celebrities practice Yoga and they inspire others to make it part of their lives by sharing social media posts and videos.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several actors took to their respective accounts to express their love for yoga.

Actor Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself performing Yoga on her Instagram stories. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Yoga Day"

Urmila Matondkar also posted a image of herself performing Yoga and wrote a caption emphasising the importance of Yoga.

She wrote in the caption, "Yoga needs to be a lifestyle.. much much more than a mere post or celebrating it on a certain day. It is way more than a physical. It is mental, emotional and above all spiritual (not religious) in a way deeper sense. It's like trying to find deep end of an ocean which is your own self. I truly hope all of you give it a try in your own way even in a baby step.. Happy #internationalyogaday all you wonderful people!! Stay fit physically n mentally"

Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast and sets an example for others to stay fit and healthy, shared a video with a special message for her fans in which she raised awareness about Yoga and attaining a peaceful mind and healthy body.

"Every emotion is connected with the breath. If you change the breath and its rhythm with awareness, you can change the emotion. This Yoga Day, let's make every breath count," she wrote in the caption.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also posted a picture in which they both can be seen practicing Yoga together. The caption reads,"Together in wellness and all things beautiful.. happy #internationaldayofyoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether..Yoga is a state of mind , a state of bliss, a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe..take baby steps towards a healthier you..@anshukayoga making us do partner stretches like never before"

Actor Neha Dhupia also shared a picture of herself practicing Yoga. "Practise your practise everyday .... It's never too early to start or too late to stop ... #yogaforeveryone .. #internationalyogaday," she wrote in the caption.

Soha Ali Khan also wished fans on International Yoga Day, "Do yoga because punching people is against the law.. #internationalyogaday," she wrote in the caption.

Neetu Kapoor also mentioned, "In between the hustle and bustle of life finding my tranquil- Happy International Yoga Day @jaisathyayoga @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial"

Several other celebrities including Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher shared inspiring and motivating posts while raising awareness about Yoga on International Day of Yoga.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi to Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.