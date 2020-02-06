The complainant said he forced her to watch adult videos and also deprived her of work

Mumbai: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya at the launch of a dance studio in Mumbai on Jan 16, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai Police on February 5 allegedly booked choreographer and director Ganesh Acharya on charges of sexually harassing a 33-year-old woman choreographer.

Earlier last week the woman filed a complaint in regard with the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MHSWC) and Amboli Police Station.

MHSWC later took cognisance of the complaint and appointed a councillor to look into the case.

The complainant alleged that Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), forced her to watch adult videos and also deprived her of work.

The complainant who was a choreographer at the IFTCA also alleged that since she did not agree to Acharya’s terms, he sought revenge from her and got her IFTCA membership suspended and further issued a letter to choreographers instructing them not to work with her.