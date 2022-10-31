1 of 11
From and Kim Kardashian wearing a body suit to Shanaya kapoor wearing a princess dress, all stars upped their fashion game this Halloween.
Image Credit: Insta/ janhvikapoor
2 of 11
Katrina Kaif channeled her inner Harley Quinn on Halloween, ahead of her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’ release. Kaif posted her look on Instagram sporting everything, from famous blonde ponytails to an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow. She paired her striped shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with frills in funky colours on the sleeves, and flashed a wicked grin.
Image Credit: INSTA/katrinakaif
3 of 11
American rapper and actress Janelle Monae also went all-out blue with a cosplay of Diva Plavalaguna, a singer in the 1997 sci-fi film 'The Fifth Element'.
Image Credit: insta/ janellemonae
4 of 11
In a strapless organza number Shanaya Kapoor created Anne Hathaway's look from the film 'The Princess Diaries'. Soon to debut in Bollywood, Kapoor looked cute and adorable.
Image Credit: insta/ shanayakapoor02
5 of 11
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian completely metamorphosed into 'X-Men' character Mystique. She wore a figure hugging full body blue costume to get her to look.
Image Credit: twitter@KimKardashian · 40m
6 of 11
Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner dressed up as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie. She dyed her brunette hair red earlier this year, sported a crop top and chaps with denim shorts together with a cowboy hat.
Image Credit: insta/kendalljenner
7 of 11
Janhvi Kapoor turned up in a black bodycon dress and black heels to recreate Anjelica Addams from the movie ‘The Addams Family’. Her lips were painted in a dark maroon shade.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
8 of 11
Rapper-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs had his screen-worthy accurate take of Heath Ledger's Joker from the 2008 'The Dark Knight' complete with a maniacal cackle and demeanour.
Image Credit: insta/ diddy
9 of 11
Birthday girl Ananya Panday chanelled her inner Kareena Kapoor Khan for inspiration and dressed up as Poo, the popular character from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' for a Halloween party. The 'Liger' actress wore a pink top with a short skirt paired with a pink jacket and a fur scarf wrapped around her neck. Ananya captioned the image: "It's my birthday today and it's Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my all time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I'm just a fan having a gala time don't shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it."
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
10 of 11
Reinhart chose Sarah Sanderson's look from 1993's 'Hocus Pocus'. She even recruited her fellow 'Riverdale' cast members Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes to complete the trio.
Image Credit: isnta/ lilireinhart
11 of 11
Sara Ali Khan chose a black leather skirt with booties, She paired her skirt with a glittering bustier.
Image Credit: insta/ saraalikhan95